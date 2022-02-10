LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video has been released showing a fire truck on the move after someone attempted to steal it from a fire station in Lauderhill.

The incident took place at Lauderhill Fire Station 110 on Feb. 8, around 8:44 p.m.

Surveillance video shows Freddie Ross climbing into the paramedic fire rescue truck with firefighters inside.

He was in there long enough to get the truck into gear, putting it into reverse and moving backwards with the lights on.

He was eventually pulled out by firefighters.

Firefighters were able to keep him there until police arrived.

Ross was arrested and was treated at the hospital for a mental evaluation before he went to jail to face charges.

