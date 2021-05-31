NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released surveillance video of the moment three gunmen exited a white Nissan Pathfinder and fired several rounds of shots at a banquet hall, injuring 21 and killing two people.

In the video, the gunmen are seen leaving the vehicle armed and then returning just six seconds later before driving away.

In just three days, more than 30 people have been shot in Miami-Dade County.

Local leaders and law enforcement officers on Monday held a news conference calling for an end to the violence and for anyone who knows anything to come forward.

“In total, over 30 people shot and three dead so far,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

Community leaders also addressed the Wynwood shooting which left six people injured and one dead.

“We have to be clear about what’s happening in Miami-Dade County,” said Miami-Dade Commissioner Keon Hardemon. “These are acts of domestic terrorism.”

The pain caused by those gunmen was on full display during the news conference when Clayton Dillard, whose 26-year-old son was killed outside the El Mula Banquet Hall, unexpectantly stepped up to the podium.

“You killed my kid,” he said. “You must burn! You’re gonna burn, you hear me?”

Dillard had to be directed away from the scene as Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez spoke.

“Y’all took something that was given to me as a gift,” Dillard said. “Whoever did this will burn!”

Loved ones gathered to leave candles and flowers at a makeshift memorial. They identified the second victim as Desmond Owens.

“Know that the Miami-Dade Police Department will not stop. We will bring justice,” Ramirez said.

Investigators said the gunmen waited in their vehicle for 20 to 40 minutes for concertgoers to gather out front.

“This resulted from an ongoing rivalry from two different groups,” said Major Jorge Aguilar of the Homicide Bureau. “We know that our intended target was most likely in front of the establishment when the shooting took place.”

Detectives said some people in the crowd shot back at the suspects.

According to police, feuds like this often escalate on social media with insults exchanged back and forth.

“So what do you get, three individuals in a vehicle showing up somewhere and retaliating and then bragging about it,” Ramirez said. “That’s how foolish the gun violence is right now.”

Police hope someone will see the SUV and assist investigators in finding the gunmen.

“Please, continue to call in anything you see, even if it’s something that’s unrelated,” Aguilar said. “We’d rather have the information than not have the information.”

The victims were transported to six different hospitals.

Family members of some of the victims gathered at Jackson Memorial Hospital as they continue to be treated.

The group held hands by the entrance and prayed together as only one family member per victim was allowed inside the hospital.

As they waited, they recalled the terrifying moments they learned their loved ones had been hurt.

“She called her mom and said, ‘Mom, I’ve been shot.’ Her mom said, ‘Stop playing.’ She said, ‘No, Mom, I’m serious. I’ve been shot,’” said Carolyn Barnes. “[Her mother] said, ‘Stop playing,’ so the guys that were with her said, ‘No, Mom, we did, we got shot.’”

“Telling us he had been shot, that it hurts, it hurts, and he loves us, he wants us to know,” said Angelica Green. “My husband is like, ‘No, stay with us, stay with us.’”

Both Barnes and Green have since learned their loved ones are expected to be OK.

The victims ranged from ages 17 to 32.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $30,000 reward being offered with the assistance of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

This reward is independent of the $100,000 reward offered by Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis.

