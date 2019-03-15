New surveillance video released in Miami Beach bat attack

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police have released new surveillance video footage of a man being attacked while walking his dog.

Witnesses said 42-year-old Rahmi Workfield was walking his dog along the 1200 block of Alton Court when he was attacked in an alleyway, around 9 p.m., Tuesday.

The new video showed a man who police said is the attacker walking slowly behind Workfield.

A closer look at the footage showed the man carrying a bat.

The attacker could then be seen in the surveillance video striking the victim and hitting him repeatedly before fleeing the scene.

Police said they are looking for a Hispanic male standing about 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing approximately 165 pounds.

A neighbor who works in the medical field came out to tend to the victim until rescue crews transported Workfield to Jackson Memorial Hospital with injuries that were serious but not life-threatening.

If you have any information on this attack, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

