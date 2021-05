(WSVN) - SunPass users can buy a new transponder that works in more states than just Florida.

SunPass Pros cost around $15, and they are compatible with the E-ZPass system used in 17 states along the East Coast and in the Midwest.

The transponder will process tolls all the way to Maine and as far west as Illinois.

More states are expected to be added soon.

