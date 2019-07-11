New Star Wars attraction to open at Walt Disney World in December

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLA. (WSVN) - A new “Star Wars” attraction at Walt Disney World is slated to open before the end of the year.

Disney World announced that “Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance” is set to open on Dec. 5, the anniversary of Walt Disney’s birthday.

JUST ANNOUNCED: We’re opening Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Star Wars: #GalaxysEdge at @WaltDisneyWorld Resort on Dec. 5 and @Disneyland Resort on Jan. 17! https://t.co/yk9kQB5kXh pic.twitter.com/obi3nAwkgb — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) July 11, 2019

“What better way to honor the ultimate storyteller than by introducing the most immersive and advanced attraction ever imagined in a Disney Park,” Disney said in a blog post.

Disney said the attraction will “blur the lines between fantasy and reality and will put guests in the middle of a climactic battle between the First Order and the Resistance.”

The experience will see guests being recruited by Rey and General Organa at a secret base before they are captured by a First Order Star Destroyer.

“With the help of some heroes of the Resistance, they break out and must escape the Star Destroyer, protect the secret base, and stay one step ahead of Kylo Ren,” Disney said.

The same attraction is scheduled to open at Disneyland Resort on Jan. 17.

