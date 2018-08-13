New SR-836 traffic pattern officially opens

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A new traffic pattern on State Road 836 called the “Diverging Diamond Interchange” has opened.

On Monday morning, drivers can expect to use the new pattern, which has them driving temporarily on the left side of the road. However, road barricades were seen near the area as last-minute changes are expected to occur before the official opening.

In a commercial for the new traffic pattern, a narrator said, “This new traffic pattern will improve safety and traffic flow through the interchange.”

The Diverging Diamond Interchange will be opened on Northwest 27th Avenue on the Dolphin Expressway. Juan Toledo, MX Director of Engineering, said the change will make travel in this area a whole lot smoother.

“Improving the travel flow by eliminating conflict points, with left-hand turns, with opposing traffic and better access to and from the expressway,” said Toledo.

This change comes to an area known for bad traffic delays.

“It’s really congested,” said a commuter.

“In the morning and the afternoon time — very tough traffic, so what can we do?” asked cab driver Saindilien Joseph.

Officials said the Diverging Diamond Interchange is also planned for Northwest 57th Avenue.

How it works is as follows: left-hand turns against oncoming traffic is eliminated by temporarily shifting traffic to the left, then back to the right for those who choose to keep going straight.

The new pattern also offers greater protection for pedestrians with a walkway between concrete barriers and crosswalks guarded by traffic lights.

For those still confused, MDC said there will be plenty of reminders and signs help to keep you on the right track.

“Be mindful of where you’re going, what you’re doing,” said Toledo. “Stay in your lane,. obey the traffic laws. If you do that, you’re gonna get through this area without any problems.”

MDX said police will be patrolling the area to ensure smooth traffic.

