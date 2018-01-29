New ship for local marine research sets sail from Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Institute of Oceanography has added a new ship to its lineup, and the organization hopes the vessel will both educate and inspire future South Florida scientists.

“Our mission really is to enhance marine research and marine education across the state of Florida,” said the institute’s director, Dr. Philip Kramer.

The brand new state-of-the-art W.T. Hogarth will be used by students and scientists across the state to enhance their marine studies.

“This boat is equipped with really advanced sonar systems, multi-beam fisheries, acoustic devices, as well as things like a remotely operated vehicle,” said Kramer.

“A ship like the Hogarth is a huge opportunity,” said Dr. Bernhard Riegl of Nova Southeastern University.

Riegl said the new technology on board will allow students and researches to explore the ocean like never before.

“What the Hogarth gives is the latest in technological advances and therefore puts our people right at the cutting edge and should really help us stay competitive,” said Riegl.

The Marine Research Hub of South Florida has also looked to benefit from the new ship. They hope the ship will help boost the region’s economy.

“Our goal over the next several years is to promote all the marine research here in South Florida, to help commercialize that research, bring Capitol investment here,” said Howard Greenberg, the group’s chairman.

The ship is also hoped to inspire Florida’s future scientists.

“Seeing all these students here? There’s a talent pool here, and we need to be able to help build that and grow that,” said David Coddington of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance.

The ship is headed to Miami where it will work with students from Florida International University.

