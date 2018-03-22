New security measures in effect at Stoneman Douglas High School

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - New security measures went into effect at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Thursday.

Ten Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and eight Florida Highway Patrol troopers are now stationed on the campus and at every entrance and exit to the school.

The new security measures were announced after three Stoneman Douglas students were arrested on Monday. Two of the students were accused of carrying knives onto school grounds, and the third was arrested for posting a social media threat that included a picture of a gun and bullets.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.