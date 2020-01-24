New rules introduced for Biscayne Bay boaters ahead of Super Bowl

MIAMI (WSVN) - New rules will be implemented for boaters making their way through Biscayne Bay near downtown Miami starting this weekend through this year’s Super Bowl.

Starting at 8 a.m. on Sunday, boaters going through the bay from the Venetian Causeway down to the Miami River will be required to maintain a steady speed and will not be allowed to slow down, stop or anchor.

According to U.S. Coast Guard Sector Miami Commander Capt. Jo-Ann F. Burdian, the security zone will be in place until 8 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, the day after the game.

“That’s to make sure that the events happening at Bayside are secure and the boaters remain safe,” Burdian said. “We do expect an increased volume in traffic.”

Several different law enforcement agencies will team up to enforce the security zone.

“We’ll have a heavy law enforcement presence along Biscayne Channel and Biscayne Bay, specifically around the City of Miami,” a Miami-Dade Police spokesperson said.

The Coast Guard said if boaters slow down or stop in these waters, be prepared for what’s coming.

“Expect to be challenged by law enforcement agency to determine, you know, what the purpose is for you stopping in the zone,” Burdian said. “If you become disabled, we’ll escort you out of the zone, so you can get help outside of that security zone.”

If boaters plan to be out during those days and run into trouble out on the water, they are urged to contact the U.S. Coast Guard via VHF Channel 16.

