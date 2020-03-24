New rules in place across South Florida as cities work to prevent virus’ spread

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - New rules regarding the number of people in the street and gatherings have been coming out from cities over the past few days as officials work to contain and prevent further spread of the coronavirus in South Florida.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced that he will be limiting groups of people in public spaces at the coronavirus testing site at Marlins Park, Tuesday.

“I signed an emergency order that prohibits any gathering of more than 10 people in public areas,” Gimenez said. “All groups of 10 people or fewer must practice social distancing of 6 feet apart from one another. Miami-Dade Police will be out enforcing this order, so take this seriously. The only way to control the spread of this virus and get back to normal is for everyone, and I mean everyone, to act as if you’re carrying the virus. That means that you think that you, yourself, are contagious.”

The mayor also said the coronavirus testing site at the baseball stadium will be for seniors 65 or older.

Miami Beach became the first city in the region to implement at stay at home order on Monday.

7News cameras captured an empty Ocean Drive on Tuesday, which will remain as such for the foreseeable future with the restrictions that have been put in place.

Also on Monday, Golden Beach and Bay Harbor Islands followed Miami Beach’s lead and implemented a stay at home order for their residents. Other cities, such as Aventura, Surfside and Bal Harbour, have also ordered their residents to stay at home.

Some people in Miami Beach said they are happy hear about the new rules, both in their town and elsewhere.

“I do agree. We have to take this seriously,” a passerby said.

“If you don’t have strong orders coming from the head, I mean, people just carry on,” a second passerby said. “I find it very, very good, excellent.”

Miami Beach City Manager Jimmy Morales spoke about the city’s order via FaceTime on Monday.

“We’re ordering them to stay in, take care of yourself and don’t expose yourself unnecessarily,” Morales said. “Particularly now when the curve is going to start spiking and all our professionals across the world telling us it’s going to get a lot worse before it gets better. Now is the time to send a strong message to our residents. We’ve closed the restaurants. We’ve closed this. You need to now stay home unless you really have to go outside.”

Similar rules have been put in place for parts of Broward County, as well.

Dania Beach and Hallandale Beach announced Tuesday they will be operating under a curfew, which begins at 11 p.m.

