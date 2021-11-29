MIAMI (WSVN) - Electric scooters may be making a comeback to downtown Miami.

The City of Miami held a meeting Monday to discuss a new temporary program.

It’ll come with new rules like the use of helmets, speed controls, docking stations and stiffer penalties for rule breakers.

All this comes less than two weeks after a decision to end a three-year program allowing several companies to place electric scooters in different parts of the city.

