MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida veterans unveiled new technology to help in their fight against cancer.

The Miami VA Healthcare System held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday to show off its new radiotherapy system.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, a breast cancer survivor herself, was honored in part for bringing the state-of-the-art machine to Miami.

“Partly thanks to Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, and we wanted to honor our patients, honor her and allow her to see what she’s helped all of this pay for,” said Dr. Jean-Philippe Austin, the hospital’s chief of radiation oncology.

The Miami VA Healthcare System will now deliver powerful cancer treatments with pinpoint accuracy and precision.

