New Principal announced for Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s new principal has been named.

Only a weekend after the school’s previous principal announced he would resign from his position at the end of the school year, a replacement has already been assigned.

Michelle Kefford, who is currently the principal of Flanagan High School, will be taking over Ty Thompson’s position in the upcoming school year.

The new leader of the school was announced Monday morning.

Thompson was principal of MSD for six years, which includes the year of the tragic shooting that took place on Feb. 14 of 2018.

Since the shooting took place at the high school he has been under investigation for his handling of disciplinary actions.

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas Safety Commission recommended the investigation to Broward County Public Schools.

Meanwhile, Kefford was recently recognized as Florida’s 2019 Principal of the Year.

Thompson sent out a robocall to the MSD community saying, “Advisors and fellow colleagues always said take care of yourself. If at any point you feel like it is affecting your family or your health, you need to make a change. My decision was not an easy one. The district is supporting me, so I can step away from my position at MSD. I will be here for the remainder of the school year (including graduation) and will be sure to do everything I can to leave the school in the best shape possible for the next principal.”

The Broward County School district will officially make the announcement during a meeting Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.