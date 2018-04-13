New Pollo Tropical Express in Miami giving away free food for a year on Saturday

MIAMI (WSVN) - If you’re a fan of Pollo Tropical, you may want to try your luck in one Miami location’s drive-through on Saturday!

The fast food restaurant is celebrating their grand opening of a new Express location at 7501 Biscayne Blvd in Miami.

Every 50th car that goes through the new location’s drive-through between 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 14, will win free food for a year, a value of $260.

The first 100 customers to place an order will receive a free gift bag.

The chain is planning other grand opening promotions for the new location throughout the week, including a “Sunday Funday” discount on April 15, where anyone in a bathing suit or beachwear will get 20 percent off their total order.

Here is a schedule of the rest of their promotions for the week:

Monday, 4/16: 20 percent discount for students with a valid University ID.

Tuesday, 4/17: Kids eat free: All day, guests are eligible to receive one free kid’s meal with the purchase of an adult meal.

Wednesday, 4/18: 20 percent discount for Miami-Dade County employees (must present valid county ID).

Thursday, 4/19: 10 percent discount for guests 55 and over.

Friday, 4/20: $3 off family meals from 4 – 7 p.m.

All promotions are only valid at the Pollo Tropical Express location listed above.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.