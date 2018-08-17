New parents wed in Memorial Miramar Hospital hallway

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A couple who recently had a baby got hitched at Memorial Miramar Hospital.

The duo went from new parents to newlyweds in a matter of days.

The staff at Memorial Miramar Hospital held the ceremony for the couple in the hospital hall.

They decided to plan the impromptu wedding after the couple’s delivery date was moved up, and it affected their plans to get married at the end of July.

So, just days after giving birth, doctors and nurses did something special for the family.

“They were so happy they couldn’t believe this was happening,” said Memorial Miramar Hospital employee Nicole Strachan, “and to see the look at their children’s face like, ‘This is really happening. A new baby and this before we go home?’ That was nice.”

To make the day a little sweeter, their newborn was also included in their big day.

