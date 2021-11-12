(WSVN) - Changes are coming to schools in South Florida.

Students of all ages will no longer be required to wear masks on Miami-Dade and Broward County Public Schools following a vote from the Broward County School Board and an announcement by Miami-Dade County Schools’ superintendent.

Starting Friday, masks will be optional for all students in Miami-Dade County Public Schools, but parents must complete the opt-out form.

The forms are available at any school or on the district’s website.

In Broward, all students can go maskless starting the week after next.

No opt-out form from parents is required there.

