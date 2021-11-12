An innovative music festival is kicking off in South Florida.

The three-day “Ballerfest” being held in downtown Miami starting Friday combines sports, celebrities and music.

Teams of three from all over the world are competing in basketball games from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Dermot McCormack, president of LiveOne said, “Miami is the perfect town for an event like this, and LiveOne specializes in these hybrid, pop culture, music sports events, and Miami is the perfect town, so looking forward to a great weekend.”

Once the games are over, the concerts begin each night.

Big names such as DaBaby, D.J. Irie and Vintage Culture will be performing.

