New member of Congress admits he may have broken law

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A newly-elected member of Congress is acknowledging that he may have violated federal campaign finance laws.

The Tampa Bay Times reported that former state legislator Ross Spano put out a news release on Saturday where he said that he borrowed $185,000 from two people this year and then lent his campaign $167,000 during the same time period.

Spano said the loans came from personal friends. During the campaign he said the money had come from personal funds. In his release Spano said he believed he was acting in compliance with the law.

Loans made to a candidate to help with a campaign could run afoul of campaign laws if they exceed contribution limits.

Spano is a Republican who won a central Florida House seat that has been held by outgoing U.S. Rep. Dennis Ross.

