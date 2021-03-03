New mass vaccination site at MDC North opens

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A new federal mass vaccination site has opened at Miami-Dade College’s North Campus in an effort to get the vaccine to people who need it the most.

Opening on Wednesday morning, the site will operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

7News cameras captured a line forming just an hour after opening.

“There’s a line already starting,” said MDC North Interim President Fermin Vazquez. “We were doing close to 40 to 50 vaccinations at a time, so we’re getting them in, trying to get them in as quickly as possible and not have too many people waiting.”

Officials said the site will administer 2,000 doses every day.

“We will be doing the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccine,” Florida Division of Emergency Management spokesperson Bruce Roberts said. “Our wonderful army active duty are administering the shots. We are doing 40 up to 50 vaccinations at a time.”

Recipients gave positive feedback on their experience at the new site.

“In and out.” “It was easy.” “It was all good,” they said.

Jack and Peggy Rice received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Others opted to receive the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“We’re gonna keep wearing our mask and keeping our distance from people until everybody, you know, hopefully gets vaccinated,” Peggy said. “Maybe by the summer, we can get on a road trip or something and get away for a while.”

“Because one and done,” said Ernest Hamilton Sr. “Still gonna wear my mask and everything I need to do for safety.”

“I am a caretaker. I’m a nurse. I’m a primary caregiver at home, so I don’t have a lot of time,” one woman said.

Following two executive orders from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Jackson Health, Miami-Dade’s largest public hospital, expanded access for those who can receive the vaccine. The healthcare system announced they will start to schedule appointments for anyone over 50 years old with a doctor’s note.

“Sixty-five and older population, and then Gov. Ron DeSantis did an executive order to do 50 and older that are teachers, K-12 employees, sworn officers and also firefighters,” said Roberts.

“We are no longer just going with the 13 medical conditions that the CDC recommended,” Jackson Health CEO Carlos Migoya said. “Anyone over 50 years of age will need a doctor’s note, who, under the doctor’s recommendation, this patient has medical conditions that are high risk if infected by COVID, and therefore, the doctor is recommending vaccination.”

Those who visit the site after supplies have run out are encouraged to return the next day.

“This is an eight-week mission as of right now, and we have 2,000 to 3,000 everyday,” Roberts said.

Meanwhile, the Overtown Youth Center is up and running and open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. with no appointment necessary.

Officials said they have the capacity to give out 200 shots per day, but they have so far administered only about half.

“We’re providing a very precious resource like vaccinations to an area that, historically, has not had the same amount of resources as other places,” Overtown Youth Center Director Gerardo Castillo said.

“People being able to see a COVID vaccination site in an African American community, it’s monumental,” Overtown Youth Center CEO Tina Brown said.

