New M-DCPS initiatives include school bus GPS tracking, video conferencing

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade students returning to class this upcoming school year can expect to see some big changes that have been in the works for a year.

Every year, Miami Dade Public Schools announces new initiatives to keep students engaged.

“Really listening to our constituents, our leaders, our board, our children in what their needs are and how we can enhance their educational journey,” said Marie Izquierdo with M-DCPS.

This year, the changes include live GPS tracking of each school bus, water bottle filling stations and, over the course of several years, becoming energy independent.

“Installation of solar panels on the roofs of every school,” said M-DCPS Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.

There’s also the chance to learn beyond the classroom by using video conferencing in the classroom with experts across the area and possibly the world.

Carvalho said it’s critical that students have choices to stay engaged and help them become successful.

“The old concept that one size fits all no longer works. Now it’s choices for all students allowing them to connect in a relevant and rigorous way,” he said.

It’s also an exciting time for teachers. Three hundred new faculty members who will be making it to the classroom were welcomed to the district on Wednesday.

“Telling them the beautiful opportunity they have to change children’s lives by teaching in our A-rated school system,” said Carvalho.

Students can expect to see these new ideas in their classroom in just a couple of week. Some of the other concepts will begin to be implemented in the future.

