TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - New legislation named Miya’s Law has been filed to protect tenants.

This comes after 19-year-old Miya Marcano was allegedly murdered by a maintenance worker in her Orlando complex early this year.

If the bill passes, it will require background checks for apartment employees, and workers will also need to give 24 hours notice before entering apartments.

Marcano was missing for over week until her remains were found miles away from her apartment complex.

The lone suspect in the case was 27-year-old Armando Caballero.

He was a maintenance man at Miya’s apartment complex.

He committed suicide shortly after her family reported Miya missing.

“This law cannot bring Miya back, and my heart goes out to you, and I am so, so sorry, but what this law will do is put provisions in place to help ensure that something like this doesn’t happen again,” said Rep. Robin Bartleman.

“We must do all we can to make sure our kids are protected. That is what Miya’s Law is all about,” said Marlon Marcano, Miya’s father.

