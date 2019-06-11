New law lets paramedics in Florida be armed in ‘high-risk incidents’

(CNN) — A new law in Florida will allow paramedics to carry firearms when responding to shootings, drug raids and other high-risk situations.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the measure Friday. It says paramedics don’t have to retreat and are justified in using force to defend themselves or others bodily harm.

The law takes effect July 1.

It identifies other such instances as dealing with an armed suicidal person and hostage situations.

Medical professionals carrying firearms are required to complete annual firearm safety training and tactical training, the measure says.

States including Kansas and Ohio already have emergency responder-firearm laws in place. Similar bills have been proposed in Tennessee, Mississippi and Virginia.

DeSantis signed a bill into law last month that allows teachers to be armed on campus. The bill was based on recommendations by the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission after last year’s massacre in Parkland.

