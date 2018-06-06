New information released involving dead infant found in ocean off Boynton Beach

(WSVN) - The Department of Children and Families now believe the infant found dead in the ocean off Boynton Beach was born in a hospital.

Authorities came to this conclusion after finding a “heel prick” on the infant, which is a pin-prick puncture made on the heel of a newborn to collect blood that is checked for disorders.

The baby is suspected to have been born sometime around Memorial Day.

A firefighter boating in the Boynton Beach inlet found the baby floating in the water, last Friday.

While no trauma has been detected on the baby, autopsy results are still pending.

