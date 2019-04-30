New highway patterns continue to cause confusion in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - For the second day, a new highway pattern in Southwest Miami-Dade has led to some traffic trouble.

The new route requires drivers to stay on the left lanes for the Turnpike and the right lane for the Don Shula Expressway.

A driver could be seen in video missing the exit and then stopping to put their blinkers on, Tuesday.

The motorist then decided to reverse but was promptly pulled over by police.

Most drivers were unaware of the change, which caused confusion as motorists nearly collided with one another while trying to switch sides.

