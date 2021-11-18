FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Operation Sacred Trust Veteran Service Center opened in Downtown Fort Lauderdale Wednesday.

The center’s goal is to help end veteran homelessness in Broward County.

“It’s our job to help them reconnect with the dreams that they have had with their life, what were the dreams they had about what life would be like. How they would be spending their life and how can we help each of these courageous men and women have the very best chance of bringing those dreams to life,” said Operation Sacred Trust’s President Seth Eisenberg.

Operation Sacred Trust helped Miami-Dade declare an end to chronic veteran homelessness in 2018.

The agency’s new Veteran Service Center in Downtown Fort Lauderdale is part of a coordinated effort to achieve similar results in Broward County.

Operation Sacred Trust served nearly 1,300 homeless and at-risk veterans in Broward and Miami-Dade last year, providing more than $3.2 million in financial assistance for area military families.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.