POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - New footage shows a barrage of bullets being unloaded at a multi-unit home in Pompano Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify the subjects behind the drive-by shooting that took place near the 1300 block of Northwest 27th Avenue around 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 6.

A white car can be seen in the video pulling up to the home but then begins reversing before two people exit the vehicle and began to open fire at the house.

The shooters then hop back into the car shortly after and flee the scene.

Detectives say nobody was inside the home at the time of the shooting, and nobody in the surrounding area was hurt.

“We don’t know if this was a targeted situation however it was a horrifying situation . This could have killed someone,” said a BSO spokesperson Gerdy St. Louis.

Neighbors like Jacky Cortez told 7News in Spanish that she heard a loud commotion and then saw deputies arriving shortly after.

She added that following this shooting, she doesn’t feel safe in the neighborhood.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

