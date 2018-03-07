New express lanes on I-75 expected to open Saturday

MIAMI (WSVN) - After much anticipation, new express lanes on Interstate 75 are expected to open over the weekend.

The Florida Department of Transportation said the lanes will open at noon on Saturday, according to the SunSentinel. Final paving, pavement striping and testing of electronic components for signs are still underway, and must be completed before the lanes open.

The opening could be delayed if weather prevents officials from completing the final touches on the lanes.

According to the SunSentinel, the lanes will be activated between Interstate 595 and south of Miami Gardens Drive, which includes the reversible bridge between I-595 and the I-75 express lanes, the southbound I-75 express lanes to the southbound Homestead Extension of Florida’s Turnpike and the northbound Turnpike to the northbound I-75 express lanes.

According to FDOT, the express lanes, which began construction in 2014, feature two lanes in each direction, divided by a concrete barrier wall and also include full width paved shoulders.

The SunSentinel reports that the lanes will have the same flexible toll pricing as on I-95 and I-595, starting at 50 cents.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.