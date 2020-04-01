New drive-thru COVID-19 test site to open in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A new coronavirus drive-thru testing site is set to open in the City of Miami Beach.

The mobile testing site, located in the City’s municipal parking lot at 4621 Collins Avenue, is set to open on Thursday morning.

Testing will be available to patients who have scheduled an appointment in advance.

Those who are able to get tested include patients who have symptoms linked to COVID-19, had direct contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus, recently traveled to an area with widespread community transmission of the virus or has underlying health conditions or a compromised immune system.

The site will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day of the week, except Saturdays.

MedRite Urgent Care will be operating the testing site and organizers expect to administer 250 to 300 tests daily.

Testing is set to continue until April 15, but MedRite officials said an extension may be possible.

To pre-register and schedule an appointment, click here.

