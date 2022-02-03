PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida medical center unveiled a new platform that promises high tech help in detecting lung cancer before it progresses too far.

Lung cancer kills more people every year than any other type of cancer, as it often goes undiagnosed until it’s too late.

“The key in treating people with lung cancer and helping them get cured is to find it early,” said Durgeon Dr. Mark Block.

The technology to help do that is now available. The first robotic machine in South Florida is at the Memorial Cancer Institute in Pembroke Pines.

“Lung cancer is a highly curable disease, if we can detect it early,” said Dr. Block.

Dr. Block has been operating on patients at Memorial for nearly 20 years.

This new machine, called “The Monarch,” will change the approach to fighting lung cancer.

“This helps us get the instrument out to there, so that we can take a piece to look at it under the microscope. It helps us do a biopsy,” said Dr. Block.

It can find cancer faster, allowing patients to be treated sooner, and the process saving lives.

“Lots of people come in with lung nodules,” said Dr. Block. “Most of them are not cancer. Our challenge is to figure out which ones are cancer, and do it quickly so patients can go on to treatment, and this technology is going to help us do that.”

They hope to be using this new machine on patients before April.

