New details suggest Volcano Bay workers were possibly electrocuted

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Universal Orlando officials are providing new details as to what took place at Volcano Bay over the weekend when it was forced to close early and workers were sent to area hospitals.

In a statement released earlier this week, the theme park says it closed Sunday due to “technical issues.”

However, according to a report from FOX 35 Orlando, the Orlando Fire Department said their crews were sent to the water park for a possible electrocution.

The theme park faced some backlash for initially describing the incident as a “technical issue.”

“We have worked with OUC [Orlando Utilities Commission], outside electrical contractors and our own experts – and now we know the problem is specifically electrical,” a statement from Universal Orlando stated.

Tom Schroder, a spokesperson for the theme park, confirmed to the local station that “several guests began to tell us they felt ‘shocks’ or other similar sensations while in the park.”

He went on to say that lifeguards also felt the shocks.

“We have spent the hours and days since Sunday testing and re-testing our electrical system across the entire park,” Schroder continued. “And we have made repairs and modifications to our electrical system. We believe this has resolved the issue.”

While some rides remain shut down for further testing, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) says they’re investigating the incident.

