New details released about man accused of opening fire inside Trump Doral resort

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - New details have been released about a man accused of opening fire inside the Trump National Doral Resort, including charges the man now faces.

Police said 42-year-old Jonathan Oddi opened fire in the lobby of the Trump National Doral Golf Resort on Friday after ranting about President Donald Trump.

Oddi was shot in the leg during Friday’s exchange of gunfire with police, but he has since been released from the hospital.

Police said Oddi now facing numerous charges, including attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm and armed burglary.

