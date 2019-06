MIAMI (WSVN) - A few first-time dads in South Florida have new reasons to celebrate Father’s Day.

Two bundles of joy were born at North Shore Medical Center in Miami, making it a very special Father’s Day for their dads, Sunday morning.

Another dad welcomed his new baby at Palmetto General Hospital.

Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there!

