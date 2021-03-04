New COVID-19 vaccination site opens at Sweetwater park

SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - A new vaccination site in Sweetwater is now distributing doses.

The city administered shots at Ronselli Park, on Southwest 114th Avenue and Second Street, Thursday, and 500 doses will be administered daily through next Wednesday.

People can walk up to the site without an appointment.

Sweetwater Mayor Orlando Lopez said he has high hopes for what the site can get done.

“If we do hit our goal of 500 a day from this point forward, we’re gonna be able to provide this vaccine to approximately 4,000 people, whether it is Sweetwater residents or adjacent neighborhoods,” Lopez said.

The vaccination location will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

