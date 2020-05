SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A new coronavirus test site has opened at a South Florida store.

Anyone 18 years or older with symptoms can be swabbed at Walmart off North University Drive and West Oakland Park Boulevard in Sunrise.

The drive-thru site is set up in the parking lot on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

