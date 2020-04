FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A new COVID-19 testing site is now open in Fort Lauderdale.

It’s at Holiday Park and is drive-thru only.

Anyone over the age of 18 with or without symptoms can be swabbed, but they must make an appointment.

For a full list of testing sites, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.