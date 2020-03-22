New COVID-19 testing location opens in parking lot of Hard Rock Stadium

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A new testing site for the coronavirus has opened in the parking lot of Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

The testing facilities at the stadium will be open to all first responders and medical workers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday.

“Broward, Dade and Palm Beach, almost 50% of the cases in Florida are in those areas,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said. “The Miami-Dade site is due at Hard Rock Stadium.”

Starting Monday, people 65 and older with with symptoms can also be screened for the virus at the stadium.

DeSantis is expected to speak at the Hard Rock Stadium test site at noon, Sunday.

“We’ll have our division of emergency management, the [National] Guard will be supporting the local health department,” DeSantis said.

7News cameras captured the National Guard putting the final touches on the site one hour prior to its opening.

Testing continues in Pembroke Pines with long lines of cars seen wrapping around C.B. Smith Park.

The site has opened for first responders with symptoms, people 65 or over with symptoms, people who traveled to an international location with symptoms, or those who are immunosuppressed with symptoms.

At Broward Health’s mobile testing site in Pompano Beach, people are required to register before getting tested.

The testing site at Larkin Community Hospital in Hialeah is by appointment only, and the site is prioritizing first responders and healthcare workers.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

Complete list of testing locations

