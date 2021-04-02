New City of Miami Police Chief meets squad ahead of his first day

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami’s new top cop met some of the city’s finest ahead of his first day on the job.

Incoming City of Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo attended a roll call for the department’s central division C-shift, Thursday night.

He shared pictures of the meet on Twitter and wrote that the group was one of great women and men who work all night to keep the people of Miami safe.

Enjoyed attending @MiamiPD Central Division C-Shift roll call. Great group of women and men who work the all night long to keep the people of Miami safe while we sleep. #RelationalPolicing pic.twitter.com/9A0APfzbsN — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) April 2, 2021

Acevedo’s first day on the job is Monday.

