New chief appointed for Miami Police Department

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police Department’s newly appointed chief is on a mission to reduce gun violence.

Jorge Colina was officially appointed as chief of the department by the city manager, Thursday.

The 28-year veteran was promoted from assistant chief.

Colina will take the reigns later in January and already has specific goals in mind.

“Reducing gun violence is going to be our number one top priority,” he said. “Drugs and the opiod epidemic are things we need to address, and we will, but I have faith that we can do everything we set our hearts and minds to.”

Colina replaced Rodolfo Llanes, who is set to retire in March.

