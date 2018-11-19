PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - A new cruise ship made a docking debut at Port Everglades.

Celebrity Edge, the latest in the Celebrity Cruises’ fleet, sailed into Fort Lauderdale Monday morning before docking in its permanent home, the new T25 cruise terminal.

The 2,918-passenger ship is 1,004 feet long and capable of entertaining thousands of guests with the Magic Carpet, a large, tangerine-colored multi-use elevator that moves up and down the side of the vessel and also functions as a restaurant and bar.

The Edge is scheduled to set sail on seven-night cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean beginning in December.

