FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released bodycam video of a brawl between a hotel employee and a guest at a Fort Lauderdale Beach hotel.

Earlier footage was released when a high-profile attorney tweeted security video of the incident earlier this month.

The footage is from an officer-worn body camera and it appeared that the hotel employee, Raymond Rachal, was less than cooperative with police.

This took place at the Best Western Plus along A1A, off Seabreeze Boulevard and just north of Southeast 17th Street, Jan. 19.

Rachal is seen on video arguing with police officers.

“So now, now it’s my fault,” Rachal said. “Tell him to leave. Tell him to leave. Tell him to leave.”

Earlier that night at the hotel, Rachal told 37-year-old Jason Rabe to leave the property. About half an hour later, Rabe came back to the hotel and charged at Rachal.

From hotel security cameras, it showed that Rabe attacked Rachal who was sitting at his desk. The video also appeared to show that Rachal quickly won the fight.

When the police arrived, they saw Rachal on top of Rabe.

Although Rachal was able to get Rabe under control, based on the body camera footage, it seemed there was a scuffle with Rachal and the police.

Rachal was arrested and charged with resisting an officer while Rabe was charged with trespassing and was given a ride back to a friend’s house.

The body camera footage was released by Fort Lauderdale Police. The FLPD also said there is an internal affairs investigation underway.

