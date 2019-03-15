New body cam video released of Nikolas Cruz’s arrest

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - New body camera video has been released of the moment confessed Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz was taken into custody.

The footage is the closest view of Cruz’s arrest yet, shortly after the Feb. 14 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre that left 17 dead.

In the video, Coconut Creek Police Officer Michael Leonard could be seen holding Cruz down moments after spotting him in the Wyndham Lakes neighborhood of Coral Springs.

Broward Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Gregory Lacerra, who was wearing the body camera, could be heard in the video speaking with Cruz.

“What’s going on today, bro?” asked Lacerra.

“The demons, man,” said Cruz.

“Demons?” Lacerra asked in return.

“Voices,” said Cruz.

“Voices and demons?” asked Lacerra.

“Where are the voices?” asked Cruz. “What the [expletive]? Where the [expletive] am I? Holy [expletive]! What happened?”

“Just be quiet, man,” said Lacerra.

Cruz could be heard whimpering in other parts of the body camera footage before he was taken to the Broward County Jail.

Cruz is expected to go to trial in 2020.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.