New bill proposes digital driver’s licenses for Florida residents

(WSVN) - A bill proposed by two local state representatives could make Florida one of the first states to allow electronic driver’s licenses.

According to WESH, Republican state Rep. James Grant and Democrat Rep. Matt Willhite are working on a bill that would create a statewide database to store driver’s licenses and insurance information.

If passed, the bill would allow drivers to present electronic versions of their ID on their phones. However, carrying a physical driver’s license would still be mandated under law.

The digital version stored in phones would act as a backup in case drivers lose or forget their ID’s at home in situations such as a traffic stop or going to vote.

According to the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators, this bill is similar to programs being created in more than a dozen other states.

