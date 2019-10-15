New baggage screen system unveiled at MIA

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Many can agree the screening process at airports is a tedious task, but Miami International Airport is using technology to make it not only more efficient, but faster.

Officials with the airport announced on Tuesday morning they will be using a new state-of-the-art system to screen travelers’ luggage bags.

🎥 #NewsAlert: We are proud to launch a new state-of-the-art baggage handling system. It can screen and transport 7,000+ bags per hour. #MIANextChapter pic.twitter.com/zXb0x5R4YQ — Miami Int'l Airport (@iflymia) October 15, 2019

The new system can screen over 7,000 bags an hour.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.