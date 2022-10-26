(WSVN) - A new arrest in the case of a canvasser who was assaulted in Hialeah.

Jonathan Alexander Casanova is accused of attacking a man who was handing out flyers for Senator Marco Rubio on Sunday near First Avenue and East 60th Street.

27-year-old Christopher Monzon is healing from lacerations to the head and other injuries.

On his end, Monzon had known ties to white supremacist groups in the past.

Javier Lopez is already facing charges for attacking Monzon.

He remains behind bars on no bond.

