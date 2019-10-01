New and improved Market on University designs unveiled

Architects are ready to rebuild a South Florida shopping center that was rocked by an explosion.

Design plans were unveiled for the reconstruction of the Market on University in Plantation.

There will be upgraded storefronts, signs and energy-efficient lighting, as well as indoor and outdoor gathering spaces, locally-inspired art and improved landscaping.

Demolition work at the plaza has begun and should be finished within the next few weeks.

Several businesses were leveled, and others damaged by a gas blast back in July.

