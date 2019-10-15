New and faster baggage screen system unveiled at MIA

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Many can agree the screening process at airports is a tedious task, but Miami International Airport is using technology to make it not only more efficient, but faster.

Officials with the airport announced on Tuesday morning they will be using a new state-of-the-art system to screen travelers’ luggage bags.

🎥 #NewsAlert: We are proud to launch a new state-of-the-art baggage handling system. It can screen and transport 7,000+ bags per hour. #MIANextChapter pic.twitter.com/zXb0x5R4YQ — Miami Int'l Airport (@iflymia) October 15, 2019

The new system can screen over 7,000 bags an hour.

The project cost a total of $324 million dollars and was partially funded by a grant for the Transportation Security Administration.

“The luggage will arrive quicker, with reduced risk of injury to the baggage handlers,” said Miami-Dade County Commissioner Daniella Cava.

The upgraded system comes with 12 explosive detection machines.

“Twelve machines are replacing the work of 25 explosive detection system machines,” said TSA Federal Security Director Daniel Ronan.

Autonomous inspection tables will be used for bags that require additional screening. They will transport the bags by a floor track to TSA inspection stations.

“Miami International Airport is always looking for newer technology that provides faster, safer screening and more security for those who are going to travel out from the country,” said Cava.

Nearly 20 airlines are now utilizing the system, but airport officials said 50 airlines will ultimately use it.

