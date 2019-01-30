Neighbors save elderly woman from house fire in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two courageous neighbors acted quickly to save an elderly woman after her home caught fire in Southwest Miami-Dade.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene of the fire near Southwest 102nd Avenue and 48th Street, Wednesday afternoon.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews arrived within minutes to the home, which was completely engulfed by flames and heavy smoke.

Although first responders quickly put out the fire, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Lt. Kirsten Miller said the situation could have been worse had it not been for the neighbors’ quick actions.

“They’re truly the heroes today. Even though we did get there fast, who knows if we would have been on time? They were the ones on time,” said Miller.

The elderly woman was the only person inside the home at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, the inside of the home was destroyed by the fire. The Red Cross has since stepped in to assist the woman.

While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials believe the fire might have started when the woman was cooking.

