WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - After several weapons were found at a Wilton Manors apartment, neighbors are saying the owner recently died.

7News was at the scene along Northeast 29th Drive and Sixth Avenue, Wednesday night, as investigators sifted through the handguns, assault rifles, ammo and even a land mine.

Neighbors said the man who lived in the apartment where the items were found had recently died.

An investigator found the arsenal while checking on his apartment.

The complex was evacuated as the bomb squad and military explosive experts moved in.

“The police said that they had to clear this whole area out. They had to clear across the street out because there was enough in there to bomb us, the neighbors, all around us,” said neighbor Gabrielle. “We was always wondering, ‘What is going on with these cases?’ He had like around 20 something case.”

All of the weapons were safely removed.

