Neighbors left in fear after shots fired at SW Miami-Dade home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood captured the sound of gunfire, as a house in the area was riddled with bullets from an apparent drive-by shooting.

Neighbors like Jose Ramos said they were left in fear after the gunfire erupted in the area of Southwest 99th Avenue near 40th Street, at around 6:30 a.m., Friday.

“Yeah, that’s pretty close to home,” said Ramos, who was waking up when the shooting occurred. “We got up this morning, get ready to do some coffee, and we were just getting ready to walk out back, and we heard like six shots rapid — ‘Pah, pah, pah, pah, pah, pah.'”

Cameras captured a light-colored SUV rolling slowly through the neighborhood as the gunfire erupts and speeding off shortly after. The video also appears to show the SUV has damage to its right-front headlight area.

One neighbor said several incidents have happened in the neighborhood, but overall, it’s a quiet place to live.

“My parents walk around the neighborhood,” a neighbor, who asked not to be identified, said. “What if they may have been walking around at that time? It’s scary. I mean, I almost say it’s a retirement neighborhood.”

Miami-Dade Police said no injuries were reported due to the shooting.

However, neighbors said they remain shaken after the early morning shots, and they hope police can find those responsible.

“I hope they catch them and see what’s up,” Ramos said.

Residents inside of the home hit by gunfire said they do not know why their home was targeted.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

