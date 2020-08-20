Neighbors, homeowners: Lightning strike sparks fire at SW Miami-Dade home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A lightning strike is believed to have caused a fire at a home in Southwest Miami-Dade, according to neighbors and homeowners.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the home along Southwest 36th Street and 109th Avenue just before 12:45 p.m., Thursday.

Cellphone video showed flames shooting through the home’s roof. 7News drone footage showed the top floor of the home covered in ash and debris from the flames.

Victor Crespo, who was inside of the home, said he believes a lightning strike caused the fire to spark.

“All of the sudden, I heard this loud thunder, and when I got out of the shower, I see my bedroom with all black smoke,” he said. “I was like, ‘Hey, I got to get out of here.’ I only got my phone, got my pants, no underwear, no shirt or nothing. I was like ‘You know what? I’m not going to risk anything to look for my stuff,’ and that’s what happened.”

The firefighters dealt with stormy weather conditions as they worked to put out the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

Everyone who was inside of the home at the time of the fire made it out safely, Crespo said.

He added that the family has a place to stay for the night while they figure out their next steps.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.